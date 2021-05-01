Smith went 1-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and a walk in the 7-2 win over the Rockies on Friday.
Smith tripled off Jon Gray in the fourth inning for his second triple of the season. He drew a walk for only the fifth time this year in 88 plate appearances. The 25-year-old continues to be in the leadoff role and is slashing .265/.307/.458.
