Smith started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Rockies.

While right fielder Kole Calhoun (knee) has been sidelined, Smith has been sharing the position with Tim Locastro. After the Diamondbacks placed Ketel Marte (hamstring) on the injured list Thursday, Locastro is needed in center field, which opens up right field for Smith until Calhoun is ready to return, which could be soon. Calhoun picked up his activity recently -- he had four at-bats in an intrasquad game Wednesday -- and could return this weekend, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. Calhoun could also play center field, which would revert right field back to a platoon with Smith and Locastro.