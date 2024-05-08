Catuy is on the Diamondbacks' Arizona Complex League roster's 60-day injured list.

Photographer Jerry Espinoza witnessed Catuy suffer an injury at home plate during a scrimmage against the Dodgers' complex-league prospects, and it seems like a lower-body injury. It's possible this will cost Catuy the 2024 season, but if he were to miss the minimum 60 days, he could return for the final few weeks of the ACL season. A Panamanian center fielder with plus speed and excellent athleticism, Catuy slashed .288/.361/.441 with four home runs, 18 steals and a 17.2 percent strikeout rate in 48 games in the Dominican Summer League as a 17-year-old.