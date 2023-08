Strzelecki was traded from the Brewers to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for Andrew Chafin, John Gamdaboro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reports.

Strzelecki has a 3.69 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 70.2 career MLB innings, but he has split time between the majors and Triple-A each of the last two seasons. He could work in the middle innings for Arizona over the rest of the season.