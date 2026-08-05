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Diamondbacks' Philip Abner: Recalled by Arizona

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Diamondbacks recalled Abner from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

As expected, Abner will rejoin the Diamondbacks bullpen in a move that corresponds with Arizona playing right-hander Ryan Thompson (back) on the 15-day injured list. Abner has spent most of this season in Triple-A, where he has a 4.60 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 31.1 innings. He's appeared in five major-league games for the Diamondbacks and has not allowed a run over his last three outings (spanning 5.2 innings) in the big leagues.

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