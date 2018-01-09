Diamondbacks' Ramon Flores: Joins Diamondbacks on minors deal
Flores signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training.
After appearing in 104 games for the Brewers in 2016, Flores saw action in just three major-league contests last season. While he hit a respectable .312/.409/.460 in 115 games for Triple-A Salt Lake, the 25-year-old once again failed to put it together at the highest level, going just 1-for-8 (.125) in his brief stint with the Angels. Look for him to serve as organizational outfield depth for Arizona in 2018.
