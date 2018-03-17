The Diamondbacks reassigned Flores to their minor-league camp Friday, Owen Perkins of MLB.com reports.

Flores never had much of a chance to crack the Opening Day roster with the Diamondbacks boasting one of the deeper outfield groups in baseball. Unless he elects to opt out of his minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks, Flores should report to Triple-A Reno to begin the 2018 campaign.