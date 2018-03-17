Diamondbacks' Ramon Flores: Reassigned to minors
The Diamondbacks reassigned Flores to their minor-league camp Friday, Owen Perkins of MLB.com reports.
Flores never had much of a chance to crack the Opening Day roster with the Diamondbacks boasting one of the deeper outfield groups in baseball. Unless he elects to opt out of his minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks, Flores should report to Triple-A Reno to begin the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ramon Flores: Joins Diamondbacks on minors deal•
-
Angels' Ramon Flores: Clears waivers, outrighted to minors•
-
Angels' Ramon Flores: Designated for assignment•
-
Angels' Ramon Flores: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Angels' Ramon Flores: Assigned to minor league camp•
-
Angels' Ramon Flores: Headed to big league spring training•
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...