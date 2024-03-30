Grichuk (ankle) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Friday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Grichuk will start in center field in his first game with the Aces, marking the first time he's played in any sort of game since undergoing ankle surgery in January. Assuming he doesn't run into any setbacks in the minors, he should be able to rejoin the D-backs when eligible April 5.
