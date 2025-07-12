Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Carries offense with two homers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grichuk went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.
The veteran outfielder kept Arizona in the game, launching a two-run shot to left field off Tyler Anderson in the second inning before tying things up at 5-5 in the eighth by crushing a Reid Detmers slider over the center-field wall for a solo blast. It was Grichuk's first multi-homer performance since last September, and he's finding his groove heading into the All-Star break -- four of his seven long balls on the season have come in his last 10 games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Another start against righty•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Plays against righty•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Enters mid-game, homers•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Smacks fourth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Stepping out of lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Makes fifth straight start•