Grichuk went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.

The veteran outfielder kept Arizona in the game, launching a two-run shot to left field off Tyler Anderson in the second inning before tying things up at 5-5 in the eighth by crushing a Reid Detmers slider over the center-field wall for a solo blast. It was Grichuk's first multi-homer performance since last September, and he's finding his groove heading into the All-Star break -- four of his seven long balls on the season have come in his last 10 games.