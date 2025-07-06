Grichuk went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-1 win over Kansas City.

Grichuk entered mid-game, pinch hitting for Pavin Smith when a lefty reliever entered the game, and served as the designated for the remainder of the game. His two-run shot in the eighth inning looked like a standup inside-the-park homer, but a replay confirmed the ball barely cleared the fence and hit a chair in the picnic area in right-center. It was Grichuk's fifth home run in 59 games.