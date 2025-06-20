Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Fills in against righty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grichuk started in right field and went 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Thursday's 9-5 win over the Blue Jays.
Grichuk got a rare start against a right-hander while filling in for the injured Corbin Carroll (hand). Regardless of Carroll's status for Friday's game against Colorado, Grichuk will likely start against Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber. Grichuk's having a rough June, going 2-for-20 with three walks and one RBI over nine games.
