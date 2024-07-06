Grichuk hit a two-run home run in Friday's 10-8 loss to the Padres.
Grichuk put Arizona ahead with his ninth-inning blast after pinch hitting for Ketel Marte (back). This was Grichuk's first homer since June 11, and he hit a paltry .194 over the 14 games between long balls. For the season, the outfielder has a .292/.347/.462 slash line, three homers, 20 RBI, 17 runs scored, 11 doubles and one triple across 144 plate appearances. He continues to fill a short-side platoon role in the outfield.
