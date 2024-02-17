Grichuk signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Grichuk's new deal also includes a $6 million mutual option for 2025. Grichuk slashed .267/.321/.459 with 16 homers and 44 RBI in 471 plate appearances between the Rockies and Angels last season. He's been known to find consistent success against southpaws, making it likely he fills in for Alek Thomas or Corbin Carroll on days the Diamondbacks are matched up against a left-handed starter.