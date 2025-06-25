Grichuk is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Grichuk will get a breather for the day game after he had started in each of the last seven games -- five in right field, two at designated hitter -- while going 6-for-25 with two extra-base knocks, one walk, four RBI and five runs. With Corbin Carroll (wrist) on the injured list, Grichuk and the left-handed-hitting Jake McCarthy could end up settling into a platoon in right field, though McCarthy (.246 OPS in 51 plate appearances in the majors this season) may need to raise his performance before he emerges as the preferred option against right-handed pitching.