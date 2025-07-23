Grichuk went 3-for-3 with two doubles and one run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Astros.

Grichuk has logged a pair of three-hit efforts over his last five games. The veteran outfielder has received a steadier run of playing time in this series versus Houston, a team with a left-handed-heavy rotation. Grichuk should be in the lineup again Wednesday versus southpaw Brandon Walter. For the season, Grichuk is now at a .249/.286/.473 slash line with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 25 runs scored and no stolen bases across 182 plate appearances, primarily in a short-side platoon role.