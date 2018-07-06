Delgado (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Padres.

He has a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 16 innings during a rehab assignment across stops with the Diamondbacks' High-A and Triple-A affiliates. Delgado should assume a mid-leverage role for Arizona.

