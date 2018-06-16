Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Another rehab appearance on tap
Delgado (shoulder) is scheduled to make his next rehab appearance Monday at Triple-A Reno, the Associated Press reports.
There was some thought that Delgado might be activated from the 60-day disabled list over the weekend after building up to 34 pitches in his last rehab outing for Reno on Thursday, but the Diamondbacks determined the righty needed another tune-up appearance. Assuming Delgado's shoulder doesn't act up Monday and he turns in a quality showing, there's a good chance he slots back into the Arizona bullpen later in the week. He'll likely work as a multi-inning middle reliever for the club after excelling in that role a season ago.
