Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Appears fully healthy for camp
Delgado has recovered from a right elbow injury that forced him to miss the last two-and-a-half months of the 2017 season, Nick Piecoro of azcentral.com reports.
Delgado was able to throw his first bullpen session of the spring Friday and should receive opportunities in high-leverage situations for the club during this upcoming campaign. Prior to going down with a flexor strain, he posted a 3.59 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 60:14 K:BB in 62.2 innings of work. Delgado also has the ability to provide a spot start if necessary, although he will likely be utilized as a reliever barring a rash of injuries to the rotation.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Inks one-year deal•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Comes off DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: To receive elbow treatment Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Second opinion confirms flexor strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Set for second opinion•
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Stop paying the position premium
Chris Towers is done paying extra for middle infield position scarcity. Here's why.
-
Should you believe in Merrifield?
Whit Merrifield caught Fantasy Baseball owners by surprise last year, so the default response...
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...