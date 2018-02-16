Delgado has recovered from a right elbow injury that forced him to miss the last two-and-a-half months of the 2017 season, Nick Piecoro of azcentral.com reports.

Delgado was able to throw his first bullpen session of the spring Friday and should receive opportunities in high-leverage situations for the club during this upcoming campaign. Prior to going down with a flexor strain, he posted a 3.59 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 60:14 K:BB in 62.2 innings of work. Delgado also has the ability to provide a spot start if necessary, although he will likely be utilized as a reliever barring a rash of injuries to the rotation.