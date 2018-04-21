Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Arm feels fine
Delgado (oblique) said his arm is fine after throwing a bullpen session Saturday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Delgado was examined by team doctors after his velocity was down in his latest rehab appearance. There was apparently no serious issue, as he didn't end up even having an MRI. He's still working his way back from a strained oblique but may not need many more rehab appearances before he's good to go.
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: To see team doctors Friday•
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Tosses two frames in rehab start Tuesday•
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Set for rehab outing Saturday•
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Rehab appearance on tap Tuesday•
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Completes simulated game•
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Simulated game on tap Tuesday•
