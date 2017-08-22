Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Bullpen session on tap
Delgado (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.
Delgado had been throwing off flat ground for the past two weeks, and after incurring no setbacks with his strained right elbow while doing so, he'll move on to the next phase of his rehab. Because he's been sidelined since mid-July with the injury, Delgado will likely require a rehab assignment in the minors before being activated from the 10-day disabled list in September.
