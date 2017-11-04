Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Comes off DL
Delgado (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.
Delgado appeared in 26 games for Arizona this past season, but didn't pitch after July 15 due to an injured right elbow. Just over a month ago, the right-hander received a platelet-rich plasma injection on the elbow, and it's expected that he will be fully recovered by the time the new year rolls around.
