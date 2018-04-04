Delgado (oblique) threw a 20-pitch simulated game Tuesday and reported no issues afterward, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Assuming the oblique doesn't act up in the next couple of days, Delgado could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment over the weekend. Since he's been idle for more than three weeks, Delgado will likely require multiple rehab appearances to build up his arm to the point that the Diamondbacks are comfortable deploying him as a long man out of their bullpen.