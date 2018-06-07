Delgado (shoulder) made a one-inning rehab appearance Tuesday for High-A Visalia, giving up one hit and no walks and striking out two.

The 15-pitch outing was Delgado's first affiliated-ball action since April 17, when he made his third rehab appearance for Visalia before being pulled off the assignment due to right shoulder soreness. According to the Associated Press, Arizona skipper Torey Lovullo said that Delgado's fastball topped out around 93 miles per hour Tuesday, which is roughly in line with his average velocity from 2017. That's an indication that Delgado is close to full strength, but he'll probably make another appearance or two in the minors before being reinstated from the 60-day disabled list.