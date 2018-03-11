Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Dealing with oblique issue
Manager Torey Lovullo reported Sunday that Delgado is dealing a "left oblique issue," Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The Diamondbacks' manager went on to say that Delgado's injury may put his Opening Day availability at risk. It's unclear if the reliever is dealing with an oblique strain or something lesser, but it does sound like he'll be shut down from throwing for the time being.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Appears fully healthy for camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Inks one-year deal•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Comes off DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: To receive elbow treatment Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Second opinion confirms flexor strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.