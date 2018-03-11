Manager Torey Lovullo reported Sunday that Delgado is dealing a "left oblique issue," Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

The Diamondbacks' manager went on to say that Delgado's injury may put his Opening Day availability at risk. It's unclear if the reliever is dealing with an oblique strain or something lesser, but it does sound like he'll be shut down from throwing for the time being.

