The Diamondbacks are expected to activate Delgado (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game against the Padres, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Delgado's 30-day rehab window came to a close Wednesday, with the right-hander making 11 appearances across two affiliates. The 28-year-old maxed out at 1.2 innings during the minor-league assignment, so he should offer the Diamondbacks some length out of the bullpen once he's activated. Over 62.2 innings with the big club in 2017, Delgado posted a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 60:14 K:BB in 62.2 innings.