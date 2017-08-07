Delgado (elbow) threw off flat ground Sunday from approximately 90 feet, Alex Simon of MLB.com reports.

It amounts to incremental progress for Delgado, who had been playing catch from 75 feet a few days earlier. The Diamondbacks still don't have a clear timetable for when Delgado will be able to resume mound work, but more clarity on that front could come by the end of the week. Delgado has been sidelined since July 15 with a flexor strain in his right elbow.