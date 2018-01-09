Delgado signed a one-year contract with Arizona on Monday.

The Diamondbacks were able to avoid arbitration by signing Delgado to a one-year contract. The 27-year-old right-hander appeared in just 26 games during the 2017 season, before suffering a right elbow injury that landed him on the 60-day DL -- he accrued a 3.59 ERA over 62.2 innings prior to the injury. Delgado is expected to be ready to go for spring training, and should play a key role within Arizona's bullpen during the 2018 campaign.