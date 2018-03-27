The Diamondbacks placed Delgado (oblique) on the 10-day disabled list Monday, MLB.com reports.

After throwing off a mound over the weekend, Delgado nearly seems to be in the clear from the left oblique issue that has sidelined him for more than two weeks, so his stay on the DL to open the season should be a fairly brief one. Once Delgado faces hitters and gets a few rehab appearances under his belt, he'll likely rejoin the Diamondbacks in a multi-inning role out of the bullpen.