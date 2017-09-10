Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Moved to 60-day disabled list
Delgado (elbow) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Sunday.
Due to the amount of time he's missed, moving Delgado to the 60-day disabled list doesn't necessarily rule out the possibility of him returning this season. Delgado is going to meet with Dr. James Andrews to receive a second opinion on what has been diagnosed as a flexor strain, so more information regarding his status should be known soon.
