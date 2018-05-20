Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Moved to 60-day DL
Delgado (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sunday.
This won't have an effect on Delgado's status for a return, as he's missed close to two months already and just recently resumed mound work. Look for Delgado to embark on a rehab assignment next month before slotting back into the Diamondbacks' bullpen.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Set for bullpen session Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Ramping up throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Resumes throwing Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Receives cortisone shot Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Throws off flat ground Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Arm feels fine•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...