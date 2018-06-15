Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Moves rehab to Triple-A
Delgado (shoulder) shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings while giving up two hits and recording a strikeout in the affiliate's 11-4 win over Iowa.
Delgado tossed 34 pitches in the outing, his fourth appearance overall since restarting the rehab assignment earlier this month. The right-hander looks like he has sufficiently recovered from the oblique strain and right shoulder soreness that have kept him on the disabled list all season, so he could be activated at some point during the Diamondbacks' series with the Mets this weekend.
