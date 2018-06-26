Delgado (shoulder) will make another rehab appearance for Triple-A Reno on Wednesday and is expected to require several more outings in the minors before being activated from the 60-day disabled list, the Associated Press reports.

After having his rehab assignment shut down for more than a month when he experienced soreness in his right shoulder, Delgado was cleared to resume pitching in the minors June 5. He has since made seven appearances between two affiliates over the last three weeks, giving up two runs and posting a 13:5 K:BB in eight innings over that span. Despite the solid results, it appears the Diamondbacks want to see Delgado get a few more tuneups in before adding him to the active roster for the first time this season.