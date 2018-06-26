Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Needs more time on farm
Delgado (shoulder) will make another rehab appearance for Triple-A Reno on Wednesday and is expected to require several more outings in the minors before being activated from the 60-day disabled list, the Associated Press reports.
After having his rehab assignment shut down for more than a month when he experienced soreness in his right shoulder, Delgado was cleared to resume pitching in the minors June 5. He has since made seven appearances between two affiliates over the last three weeks, giving up two runs and posting a 13:5 K:BB in eight innings over that span. Despite the solid results, it appears the Diamondbacks want to see Delgado get a few more tuneups in before adding him to the active roster for the first time this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Another rehab appearance on tap•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Covers inning in rehab outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Restarting rehab assignment Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Pitches in extended spring game•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Throws live batting practice Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...