Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Pitches in extended spring game
Delgado (shoulder) threw 11 pitches in an extended spring training game Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The Diamondbacks will wait and see how Delgado feels a day or two after the outing before determining his next step. Assuming Delgado reports no renewed soreness in his shoulder, he could restart a minor-league rehab assignment at some point during the upcoming week and return from the 10-day disabled list as soon as mid-June.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Throws live batting practice Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Set for bullpen session Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Ramping up throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Resumes throwing Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Receives cortisone shot Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...