Delgado (shoulder) threw 11 pitches in an extended spring training game Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks will wait and see how Delgado feels a day or two after the outing before determining his next step. Assuming Delgado reports no renewed soreness in his shoulder, he could restart a minor-league rehab assignment at some point during the upcoming week and return from the 10-day disabled list as soon as mid-June.

