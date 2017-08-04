Delgado (elbow) played catch from about 75 feet Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Delgado will rest up Thursday before resuming his throwing program over the weekend while likely increase the distance between throws. The right-hander could be ready to get back on the mound at some point next week.

