Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Ramping up throwing program
Delgado (oblique, shoulder) played an "aggressive" game of catch from 90 feet on Thursday, azcentral.com reports.
His throwing program is ramping up, as he last threw from 60 feet. Delgado claims that he's felt as good as he has in weeks, and it appears the 28-year-old is right on track for a late-May return.
