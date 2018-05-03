Delgado (oblique) received a cortisone shot in his shoulder Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Delgado is apparently over the oblique injury that initially landed him on the disabled list to open the season, but he's now dealing with shoulder soreness. The 28-year-old, who was close to progressing to mound work prior to suffering the setback, will now likely be shut down from throwing until his soreness subsides.