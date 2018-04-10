Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Rehab appearance on tap Tuesday
Delgado (oblique) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance with High-A Visalia on Tuesday, Michael Wagaman of MLB.com reports.
It will mark Delgado's second outing with the affiliate after he threw nine pitches in a perfect inning Saturday. Delgado will presumably up his count Tuesday and may need to prove he can handle a 25-to-50-pitch workload during his rehab assignment before he's activated from the 10-day disabled list. He'll likely require at least one or two more rehab appearances beyond Tuesday's outing.
