Delgado (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for High-A Visalia on Monday, the Associated Press reports.

Delgado endured no complications after pitching in an extended spring training game Friday, so he'll take another step forward in his recovery during the upcoming week by facing hitters in an uncontrolled setting. After opening the season on the disabled list due to an oblique strain, Delgado was pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment in late April after experiencing shoulder soreness. He spent the subsequent six weeks rehabbing the shoulder issue and seems to be back to full health, allowing him to focus on building his arm up again after the long layoff.