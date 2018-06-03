Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Restarting rehab assignment Monday
Delgado (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for High-A Visalia on Monday, the Associated Press reports.
Delgado endured no complications after pitching in an extended spring training game Friday, so he'll take another step forward in his recovery during the upcoming week by facing hitters in an uncontrolled setting. After opening the season on the disabled list due to an oblique strain, Delgado was pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment in late April after experiencing shoulder soreness. He spent the subsequent six weeks rehabbing the shoulder issue and seems to be back to full health, allowing him to focus on building his arm up again after the long layoff.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Pitches in extended spring game•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Throws live batting practice Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Set for bullpen session Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Ramping up throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Resumes throwing Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...