Delgado (oblique/shoulder) threw off flat ground from 60 feet Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

Delgado started up his throwing program again after he required an injection a week ago to relieve soreness in his right shoulder. He'll likely expand his throwing distance over the next several days before progressing to mound work and eventually, a minor-league rehab assignment. The 28-year-old looks to be trending toward a late-May return.