Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Resumes throwing Tuesday
Delgado (oblique/shoulder) threw off flat ground from 60 feet Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.
Delgado started up his throwing program again after he required an injection a week ago to relieve soreness in his right shoulder. He'll likely expand his throwing distance over the next several days before progressing to mound work and eventually, a minor-league rehab assignment. The 28-year-old looks to be trending toward a late-May return.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Receives cortisone shot Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Throws off flat ground Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Arm feels fine•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: To see team doctors Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Tosses two frames in rehab start Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Set for rehab outing Saturday•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...