Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Set for bullpen session Friday
Delgado (shoulder, oblique) is slated to throw a bullpen session Friday, Justin Toscano of MLB.com reports.
Delgado hasn't faced hitters over the past month after being pulled off his rehab assignment at High-A Visalia when he experienced a notable downturn in his velocity. He was later diagnosed with shoulder soreness, but after receiving a cortisone shot earlier this month, it appears Delgado has turned the corner in his recovery and will resume the process of building up his arm again. The shoulder is likely the greater concern for Delgado at this juncture than the strained left oblique that resulted in his initial placement on the disabled list.
