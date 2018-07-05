Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Set for Friday activation
Delgado (shoulder) is slated to come off the disabled list Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Delgado is expected to make his 2018 debut after missing the first half of the season with an oblique and shoulder issue. He made five starts for the Diamondbacks in 2017, posting a 3.59 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 60:14 K:BB over 62.2 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Expected back from DL on Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Needs more time on farm•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Another rehab appearance on tap•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Covers inning in rehab outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Restarting rehab assignment Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.