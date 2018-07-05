Delgado (shoulder) is slated to come off the disabled list Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Delgado is expected to make his 2018 debut after missing the first half of the season with an oblique and shoulder issue. He made five starts for the Diamondbacks in 2017, posting a 3.59 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 60:14 K:BB over 62.2 innings.