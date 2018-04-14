Delgado (oblique) will make a rehab appearance at High-A Visalia on Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

It will mark the third outing for Delgado with Visalia after he tossed nine and 22 pitches in his first two rehab appearances. Since the Diamondbacks are grooming Delgado for a long-relief role, he could cover more than an inning in Saturday's outing as he attempts to prove he's ready to return from the 10-day disabled list.