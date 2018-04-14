Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Set for rehab outing Saturday
Delgado (oblique) will make a rehab appearance at High-A Visalia on Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
It will mark the third outing for Delgado with Visalia after he tossed nine and 22 pitches in his first two rehab appearances. Since the Diamondbacks are grooming Delgado for a long-relief role, he could cover more than an inning in Saturday's outing as he attempts to prove he's ready to return from the 10-day disabled list.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Rehab appearance on tap Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Completes simulated game•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Simulated game on tap Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Slated for bullpen session Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Set to miss start of season•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...