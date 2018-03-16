Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Set to miss start of season
Delgado (oblique) will not be ready for Opening Day, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Delgado's injury is still only dubbed as a "left oblique issue," but it seems like the Diamondbacks are pretty confident that he'll need a couple more weeks to recover from the ailment. The right-hander produced a 3.59 ERA in 62.2 innings pitched last season, so Arizona will have a pretty big hole to fill from the get-go. If Delgado is put on the disabled list, Fernando Salas and Albert Suarez stand a better chance of cracking the Opening Day roster.
