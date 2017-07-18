Delgado (elbow) was diagnosed with a mild flexor strain and will not throw for 10-to-14 days, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.

Even though the injury is deemed to be mild, no flexor strain is anything to scoff at. Given that he now will be kept from throwing for roughly two weeks, it's unlikely that he'll be able to return to the Diamondbacks' pitching staff until mid-August.