Delgado (oblique) is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Delgado tossed a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday without any complications, so he'll advance to facing hitters in what likely represents the final step in his recovery from the left oblique injury before beginning a rehab assignment. The right-hander looks on track to return from the disabled list at some point in April and should see regular work in the middle innings.