Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Simulated game on tap Tuesday
Delgado (oblique) is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Delgado tossed a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday without any complications, so he'll advance to facing hitters in what likely represents the final step in his recovery from the left oblique injury before beginning a rehab assignment. The right-hander looks on track to return from the disabled list at some point in April and should see regular work in the middle innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Slated for bullpen session Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Set to miss start of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Dealing with oblique issue•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Appears fully healthy for camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Inks one-year deal•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...