Delgado (oblique) is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Delgado tossed a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday without any complications, so he'll advance to facing hitters in what likely represents the final step in his recovery from the left oblique injury before beginning a rehab assignment. The right-hander looks on track to return from the disabled list at some point in April and should see regular work in the middle innings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories