Delgado (oblique) is expected to toss a bullpen session Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of MLB.com reports.

Delgado remains on track to open the season on the disabled list with the left oblique injury, but the fact that he's close to resuming mound work suggests he may not be sidelined much longer than the 10-day minimum. If all goes well Sunday, Delgado could advance to facing hitters in batting practice and then make an appearance or two in minor-league rehab or simulated games before returning from the DL.