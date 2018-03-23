Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Slated for bullpen session Sunday
Delgado (oblique) is expected to toss a bullpen session Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of MLB.com reports.
Delgado remains on track to open the season on the disabled list with the left oblique injury, but the fact that he's close to resuming mound work suggests he may not be sidelined much longer than the 10-day minimum. If all goes well Sunday, Delgado could advance to facing hitters in batting practice and then make an appearance or two in minor-league rehab or simulated games before returning from the DL.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Set to miss start of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Dealing with oblique issue•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Appears fully healthy for camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Inks one-year deal•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Comes off DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: To receive elbow treatment Thursday•
-
Players Scott White keeps drafting
Whether he targets them or just happens into them, these are the players our Scott White drafts...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: New mock draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...