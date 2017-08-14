Delgado (elbow) has advanced his throwing distance off flat ground from 90 to 120 feet, the Associated Press reports.

While Delgado is progressing, the rehab process from a right elbow strain has been a painfully slow one. He's inching gradually closer to resuming mound work, but given the current pace of his recovery, it's looking increasingly unlikely that he'll rejoin the Diamondbacks before the end of the month.