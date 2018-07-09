Delgado retired two of the four batters he faced in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Padres in 16 innings and was charged with an earned run on two hits.

Delgado was making just his second appearance of the season after being activated from the 60-day disabled list Friday. Though the right-hander's relief outing wasn't disastrous by any means, his failure to escape the sixth inning unscathed extended the game and resulted in the Diamondbacks exhausting all of their available bullpen options. Delgado and all of the team's relievers will have a chance to rest up Monday before Arizona is back on the schedule Tuesday in Colorado.