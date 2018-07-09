Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Surrenders run in relief
Delgado retired two of the four batters he faced in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Padres in 16 innings and was charged with an earned run on two hits.
Delgado was making just his second appearance of the season after being activated from the 60-day disabled list Friday. Though the right-hander's relief outing wasn't disastrous by any means, his failure to escape the sixth inning unscathed extended the game and resulted in the Diamondbacks exhausting all of their available bullpen options. Delgado and all of the team's relievers will have a chance to rest up Monday before Arizona is back on the schedule Tuesday in Colorado.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Activated from DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Set for activation Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Expected back from DL on Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Needs more time on farm•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Another rehab appearance on tap•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...