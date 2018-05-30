Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Throws live batting practice Tuesday
Delgado (shoulder) tossed 30 pitches in a live-batting practice session Tuesday, Justin Toscano of MLB.com reports.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo noted that Delgado's fastball velocity topped out at 91 miles per hour during the throwing session, which represents a decline of a few ticks from 2017. Since Delgado has been on the disabled list all season with an oblique injury and then shoulder stiffness, the expectation is that he'll gain more life on his fastball as he shakes off some of the rust. He'll face hitters again in an extended spring training game Friday before possibly restarting a minor-league rehab assignment.
