Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Throws off flat ground Friday
Delgado (oblique) threw off flat ground from about 90 feet Friday, Elliott Smith of MLB.com reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo deemed Delgado's throwing session a success, so it appears the right-hander could soon progress to mound work. Delgado will likely need to complete multiple bullpen session and face hitters at least a couple times before the Diamondbacks sent him back out on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 28-year-old had previously made four appearances for High-A Visalia earlier this month, but hasn't pitched since April 17 after experiencing a significant drop in velocity, perhaps as a result of overcompensating for the left oblique injury.
